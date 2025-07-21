Sign up
Street Art, Brookfield
A tui guarding the water fountain in Sydenham Park today. Photographed with my phone.
For the current Street Art challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50984/time-to-go-find-a-banksy-street-art-25-begins
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-21
Another extra for the day here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras-2/2025-07-21
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Tags
bird
,
mural
,
street art
,
tui
,
galaxy-a15
,
street-art-25
