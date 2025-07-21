Previous
Street Art, Brookfield by chikadnz
203 / 365

Street Art, Brookfield

A tui guarding the water fountain in Sydenham Park today. Photographed with my phone.

For the current Street Art challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50984/time-to-go-find-a-banksy-street-art-25-begins

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-21
Another extra for the day here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras-2/2025-07-21
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact