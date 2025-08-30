Previous
Interpretation by chikadnz
Interpretation

For the Album Cover Challenge #164, closing date extended to 31st August (thanks!).

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50997/give-it-a-spin-album-cover-challenge-164-is-on-the-turntable

Band / Artist: Cochigró
A small country area in Panama.

The Album: "Interpreters of Their Thoughts"
From the quote: "I have always thought the actions of men the best interpreters of their thoughts". John Locke (1632-1704)

Photo taken with my phone earlier this week.
