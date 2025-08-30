Sign up
205 / 365
Interpretation
For the Album Cover Challenge #164, closing date extended to 31st August (thanks!).
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50997/give-it-a-spin-album-cover-challenge-164-is-on-the-turntable
Band / Artist: Cochigró
A small country area in Panama.
The Album: "Interpreters of Their Thoughts"
From the quote: "I have always thought the actions of men the best interpreters of their thoughts". John Locke (1632-1704)
Photo taken with my phone earlier this week.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1172
photos
48
followers
78
following
56% complete
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
,
galaxy-a15
,
chikadnz_ac-challenge
,
albumcoverchallenge164
