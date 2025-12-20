Previous
Oh Christmas Tree by chikadnz
209 / 365

Oh Christmas Tree

Another photo taken at the Changepoint church Christmas lights festival this evening, for the current ICM challenge. Photographed with my phone.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-12-20
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
