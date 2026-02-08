Sign up
210 / 365
Waterlogged
Photographed near the Hairini Bridge today at (almost) high tide. This is quite a long way from the nearest supermarket!
One for the current Eye of the Beholder challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51813/eotb-171-open-now
Also for the Curse of the Modern Age challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51813/eotb-171-open-now
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Janice
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
water
,
panasonic-g9
,
curse-20
,
eotb-171
