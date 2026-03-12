Previous
Beached by chikadnz
215 / 365

Beached

The yacht Heloise ran aground on Mt Maunganui beach on 12th March, photographed the day after.

I've posted a couple of other shots:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-03-13
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2026-03-13
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Aly Clark ace
Great perspective
March 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
Super POV and b&w!
March 13th, 2026  
