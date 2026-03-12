Sign up
215 / 365
Beached
The yacht Heloise ran aground on Mt Maunganui beach on 12th March, photographed the day after.
I've posted a couple of other shots:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-03-13
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2026-03-13
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
2
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1418
photos
62
followers
79
following
59% complete
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
897
214
898
899
215
900
216
901
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Privacy
Tags
beach
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
panasonic-g9
Aly Clark
ace
Great perspective
March 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
Super POV and b&w!
March 13th, 2026
