Heloise II by chikadnz
Heloise II

Another angle of the yacht Heloise that ran aground on Mt Maunganui beach yesterday.

13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Janice

Mags ace
You can't help but wonder how that happened.
March 13th, 2026  
narayani ace
Great series of photos. Work really well in b&w.
March 13th, 2026  
