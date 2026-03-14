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Do Not Disturb
A visit to the bird hide at Cooney Reserve, Omokoroa with
@nzkites
this afternoon. I was amused by the Pied Stilts in resting mode.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-03-14
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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panasonic-g9
Mags
ace
Delightful sight and well captured.
March 14th, 2026
narayani
ace
They are so sweet!
March 14th, 2026
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