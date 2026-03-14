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Do Not Disturb by chikadnz
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Do Not Disturb

A visit to the bird hide at Cooney Reserve, Omokoroa with @nzkites this afternoon. I was amused by the Pied Stilts in resting mode.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-03-14
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Mags ace
Delightful sight and well captured.
March 14th, 2026  
narayani ace
They are so sweet!
March 14th, 2026  
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