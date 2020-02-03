Sign up
Palm
After attending a medical appointment with Mum this morning, I photographed this in the carpark. It was another hot and sunny day with just a slight breeze to ruffle the fronds.
Taken on my iPhone, for the 'Flash of Red' February challenge, Week 1 (Forms in Nature).
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
nature
,
nz
,
palm tree
,
monochrome
,
for2020
