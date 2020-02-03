Previous
Palm by chikadnz
65 / 365

Palm

After attending a medical appointment with Mum this morning, I photographed this in the carpark. It was another hot and sunny day with just a slight breeze to ruffle the fronds.

Taken on my iPhone, for the 'Flash of Red' February challenge, Week 1 (Forms in Nature).
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
