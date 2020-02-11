Sign up
Previous
Next
69 / 365
Plumb Lines
We were in Hamilton today to get some work done on the motorhome. A walk along the street with our cameras followed, and I found this treasure. Believe it or not, it was a plumbing business!
For the 'Flash of Red' February challenge, Week 2 (architecture)
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
0
0
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
353
photos
44
followers
83
following
