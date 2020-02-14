Previous
Love Cup by chikadnz
Love Cup

I received this cup as a 'secret santa' gift from one of my work colleagues last Christmas, and thought it would be perfect for the 'Flash of Red' February challenge. Happy Valentines Day.

Thanks for the challenge, I did enjoy my attempts at selective colouring and it was easier than I expected.
14th February 2020

chikadnz

@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
19% complete

Photo Details

