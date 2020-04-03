Sign up
Cloudscape #3
Taken while walking on the farm today. We are having such lovely autumn weather.
For the the 'One subject; 30 shots' challenge.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
390
photos
43
followers
80
following
22% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Themes-and-Challenges
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
3rd April 2020 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
nz
,
30-shots2020
