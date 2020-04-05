Sign up
Cloudscape #5
Photographed from the supermarket car park while on our weekly shopping trip.
For the the 'One subject; 30 shots' challenge.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
394
photos
44
followers
81
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes-and-Challenges
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
5th April 2020 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
nz
,
30-shots2020
