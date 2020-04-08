Previous
Cloudscape #8 by chikadnz
87 / 365

Cloudscape #8

Photographed from where we're staying while in lockdown. After days of blue skies, there is definitely rain on the way.

For the the 'One subject; 30 shots' challenge.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

chikadnz

@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
