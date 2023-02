While at Mum's place last week we got talking about cow ornaments. We grew up on a dairy farm, and some time after my parents retired, found a metal cow ornament for their vege garden. We had been looking for another one in the garden stores without success, as the original is now rusty. The conversation reminded Mum of this pair, so she got them out of the china cabinet to show me. Unfortunately one of them has lost an ear, but they are still very cute!For Flash of Red February - Week 3 - Still Life.See also my 365 photo for today here: "Sunshine and Shadow"