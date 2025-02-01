Previous
In the Kitchen - Day 1 by chikadnz
In the Kitchen - Day 1

For Flash of Red February, Day 1
I was short of inspiration today (already haha) but settled for some cutlery on the draining board. On closer inspection it appears to need polishing!

Also for February word of the month, Day 1 - cutlery.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
