In the Kitchen - Day 2

For Flash of Red February, Day 2



On the chopping board.



Broccoli is on the menu most days at our house. It has been priced at up to $3 per head over the last year or so, but we try to buy it cheaper if we can. We were shocked to see it selling for $5 a head at the supermarket last week so went without. A few days later at the same place it was $5 for three!



Also for February word of the month, Day 2 - what's for dinner?