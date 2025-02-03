Previous
Around the Block - Day 3 by chikadnz
Around the Block - Day 3

For Flash of Red February, Day 3

I chose the area where Mum lives to take photos for the next part of the FOR challenge, as we go there several times a week. For my first photo his week I wanted something that gave an overall impression of the suburb. After trying a few different ideas I settled on this one.
This is one end of the main road that runs through Tauranga. After some changes were made to the roads here a few years ago, congestion has become the norm. I took this photo about 3.30pm and the traffic was flowing. It becomes much worse later in the day.

Also for February word of the month, Day 3 - location.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

