Around the Block - Day 3

For Flash of Red February, Day 3



I chose the area where Mum lives to take photos for the next part of the FOR challenge, as we go there several times a week. For my first photo his week I wanted something that gave an overall impression of the suburb. After trying a few different ideas I settled on this one.

This is one end of the main road that runs through Tauranga. After some changes were made to the roads here a few years ago, congestion has become the norm. I took this photo about 3.30pm and the traffic was flowing. It becomes much worse later in the day.



Also for February word of the month, Day 3 - location.