Shop Donate Volunteer

139 / 365

For Flash of Red February, Around the Block - Day 4

I chose the area where Mum lives to take photos for this part of the FOR challenge, as we go there several times a week.

On my walk around yesterday I didn't discover any interesting doorways of the type I was looking for, so my challenge was to see something of interest in what was there. The suburb has many 'op shops' selling secondhand items to raise money for charitable organisations. This one belongs to the SPCA, but the Red Cross and Salvation Army also have shops nearby.

Also for February word of the month, Day 4 - doorway.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

