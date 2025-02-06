Sign up
Previous
141 / 365
Pathway
For Flash of Red February, Around the Block - Day 6
Photographed while walking around Mum's part of town a couple of days ago. There is a school on the other side of the fence.
Also for February word of the month, Day 6 - pathway.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
