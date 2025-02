Everything You Need

... you can find at The Dollar Zone!



For Flash of Red February, Around the Block - Day 8



Photographed while walking around Mum's part of town earlier this week. Her suburb seems to be known for secondhand shops, variety stores like this one, takeaways such as fish'n'chips, Chinese, Turkish and pizza, and laundromats (I think there are three).



Also for February word of the month, Day 8 - shops.