Entrance, Brain-Watkins House

This historic building is a well-known landmark in Tauranga. Years ago a friend and fellow member of our local photographic society lived in part of the house and acted as caretaker. We drive past it often, but I have never stopped to photograph it or find out about it's history until now.



I have put together the following from several sources online:



Made entirely of kauri, this Victorian square villa was built in 1881 by local boatbuilder and building contractor Joseph Denham Brain (1841-1924), for his wife Kate and five daughters.



Daughter Elva was born in the house and lived there her whole life. She was a crack shot and married William Watkins at the age of 72.



A rare and authentic example of a single-family home with contents collected by one family over 98 years, Elva left this unique historical setting in the care of the Tauranga Historical Society when she died in 1979.



It is one of six surviving single-family homes in New Zealand with predominantly intact original contents that function as a house museum.



Volunteers maintain the house as a museum and open it to the public for guided tours each Sunday from 2-4 pm.



