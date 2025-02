In Loving Memory

For Flash of Red February, Vintage - Day 12After photographing the Brain-Watkins house yesterday, https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-02-11 I drove to an old cemetery in central Tauranga to see if I could find some interesting tombstones for the vintage challenge.After a few minutes I spotted this one, and on photographing it, realised it belonged to the original owners of the historic house, Joseph and Kate Brain. I had no idea it was here, so it was a nice coincidence.