147 / 365
In Loving Memory
For Flash of Red February, Vintage - Day 12
After photographing the Brain-Watkins house yesterday,
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-02-11
I drove to an old cemetery in central Tauranga to see if I could find some interesting tombstones for the vintage challenge.
After a few minutes I spotted this one, and on photographing it, realised it belonged to the original owners of the historic house, Joseph and Kate Brain. I had no idea it was here, so it was a nice coincidence.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Tags
b&w
,
vintage
,
cemetery
,
monochrome
,
new zealand
,
for2025
,
galaxy a15
