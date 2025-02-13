Sign up
148 / 365
Singer
For Flash of Red February, Vintage - Day 13
This is the base of Mum's old Singer sewing machine. I can recall her using this frequently when we were young, mainly to patch clothes! It has a treadle but was also fitted with an electric foot pedal later. It's a bit dusty and cobwebby now!
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
Photo Details
Album
Themes-and-Challenges
Tags
b&w
,
vintage
,
monochrome
,
for2025
,
galaxy a15
