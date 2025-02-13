Previous
Singer
Singer

For Flash of Red February, Vintage - Day 13

This is the base of Mum's old Singer sewing machine. I can recall her using this frequently when we were young, mainly to patch clothes! It has a treadle but was also fitted with an electric foot pedal later. It's a bit dusty and cobwebby now!
13th February 2025

