Red Boat, Omokoroa by chikadnz
149 / 365

Red Boat, Omokoroa

For Flash of Red February - Day 14

It took me a while to figure out how to do selective colouring in the photo editing programme we have, but I got there in the end. Now I need to do a few more so I remember it for next year!

Photographed with my Panasonic G9, as I coudn't get close enough with my phone.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

chikadnz

I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
