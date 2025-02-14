Sign up
Previous
149 / 365
Red Boat, Omokoroa
For Flash of Red February - Day 14
It took me a while to figure out how to do selective colouring in the photo editing programme we have, but I got there in the end. Now I need to do a few more so I remember it for next year!
Photographed with my Panasonic G9, as I coudn't get close enough with my phone.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
chikadnz
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
b&w
,
red
,
boat
,
monochrome
,
selective colour
,
for2025
