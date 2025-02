Philatelic Treasures

For Flash of Red February, Vintage - Day 16



While at Mum's place recently I discovered a small box and an old tin filled with stamps, a treasure trove! I think they belonged to my grandmother and had been passed down to Mum. Stamp collecting appears to run in the family; I remember my excitement when my grandmother would spread out stamps on the kitchen table and give me some of her 'swaps' when I was a teenager. Mum has also collected stamps until recently.



Also for the February 2025 words of the month - vintage.