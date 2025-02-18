Sign up
Previous
153 / 365
Old Post
For Flash of Red February, Composition - Day 18 (texture)
Photographed last month while staying on the lifestyle block at Whakamarama.
Also for the February 2025 words of the month - texture.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
Tags
b&w
,
wood
,
texture
,
monochrome
,
for2025
,
galaxy a15
,
feb25words
