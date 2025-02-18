Previous
Old Post by chikadnz
For Flash of Red February, Composition - Day 18 (texture)

Photographed last month while staying on the lifestyle block at Whakamarama.

Also for the February 2025 words of the month - texture.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

chikadnz

@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
