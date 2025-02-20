Previous
Observatory by chikadnz
Observatory

For Flash of Red February, Composition - Day 20 (shapes).

This is the interior of the new bird hide (observatory) at Cooney Reserve, Omokoroa, which was built late last year. The 'portholes' are covered with tinted screens that can be opened to view and photograph a variety of shore birds.
A couple of days after I took this photo, identification pictures of the various birds were attached to the walls.

Also for the February 2025 words of the month - shapes.

I considered tagging it for the Mundane - Holes challenge, but don't think it's mundane enough!
20th February 2025

chikadnz

Casablanca
I think it is really exciting lol
February 22nd, 2025  
