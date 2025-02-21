Previous
Queen Anne's Lace by chikadnz
156 / 365

Queen Anne's Lace

For Flash of Red February, Composition - Day 21 (form).

From Wikipedia: "Daucus carota, whose common names include wild carrot, European wild carrot, bird's nest, bishop's lace, and Queen Anne's lace, is a flowering plant in the family Apiaceae."

Photographed last month while staying at Maramatanga Park. I was experimenting with close ups of the wildflowers around the edge of the sports fields. I can't recall if I used the macro setting on my phone for this one. I liked the roundness of the overall flower head.

Also for the February 2025 words of the month - form.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact