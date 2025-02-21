Queen Anne's Lace

For Flash of Red February, Composition - Day 21 (form).



From Wikipedia: "Daucus carota, whose common names include wild carrot, European wild carrot, bird's nest, bishop's lace, and Queen Anne's lace, is a flowering plant in the family Apiaceae."



Photographed last month while staying at Maramatanga Park. I was experimenting with close ups of the wildflowers around the edge of the sports fields. I can't recall if I used the macro setting on my phone for this one. I liked the roundness of the overall flower head.



Also for the February 2025 words of the month - form.