Previous
Pedestrian Overbridge by chikadnz
158 / 365

Pedestrian Overbridge

For Flash of Red February, Composition - Day 23 (light, shadows, framing).

Photographed today on a short walk to replace one of our geocaches that needed some maintenance. The overbridge crosses the Waikareao Expressway in Tauranga, part of New Zealand's State Highway 2.

I wasn't sure how to go about portraying 'light' as a compositional element, and had attempted photographing sunlight on water and through trees this week. I'm not sure why I hadn't thought about shadows until I saw this in B&W, but I think it works.

Also for the February 2025 words of the month - light.

23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact