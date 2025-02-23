Pedestrian Overbridge

For Flash of Red February, Composition - Day 23 (light, shadows, framing).



Photographed today on a short walk to replace one of our geocaches that needed some maintenance. The overbridge crosses the Waikareao Expressway in Tauranga, part of New Zealand's State Highway 2.



I wasn't sure how to go about portraying 'light' as a compositional element, and had attempted photographing sunlight on water and through trees this week. I'm not sure why I hadn't thought about shadows until I saw this in B&W, but I think it works.



Also for the February 2025 words of the month - light.



