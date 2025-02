Party Glasses

For Flash of Red February, In the Kitchen - Day 25 (glassware).



Photographed on the pantry shelf at Mum's place a few days ago. When we were growing up, Mum would get these special glasses out for birthdays and Christmas. They have brightly coloured patterns (red, orange, yellow and I think a blue one), and I'm sure we would fight over who had which one!



There is some wide-angle distortion from my phone camera.



Also for the February 2025 words of the month - glassware.