Previous
162 / 365
Beater
For Flash of Red February, In the Kitchen - Day 27.
I photographed this in the kitchen of the motorcamp where we're staying this week.
Also tagging this for the 52 Week Challenge - Week 9: Smartphone Photography, and February's monthly theme challenge: Black & White Photography.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
,
for2025
,
galaxy a15
,
theme-february2025
Casablanca
ace
Love a whisk like this. The assistant in baking wonderful things!
February 27th, 2025
