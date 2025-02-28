Bubbles on Hand

For Flash of Red February, In the Kitchen - Day 28.



Since Covid, we always have some of this on hand, and this particular container lives on the kitchen bench at the entry door of our motorhome. For those who can't read backwards, it's hand sanitiser.



Also tagging this for the 52 Week Challenge - Week 9: Smartphone Photography, and February's monthly theme challenge: Black & White Photography.

