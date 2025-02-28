Sign up
Previous
163 / 365
Bubbles on Hand
For Flash of Red February, In the Kitchen - Day 28.
Since Covid, we always have some of this on hand, and this particular container lives on the kitchen bench at the entry door of our motorhome. For those who can't read backwards, it's hand sanitiser.
Also tagging this for the 52 Week Challenge - Week 9: Smartphone Photography, and February's monthly theme challenge: Black & White Photography.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
,
monochrome
,
galaxy
,
a15
,
for2025
,
theme-february2025
