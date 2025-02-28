Previous
Bubbles on Hand by chikadnz
163 / 365

Bubbles on Hand

For Flash of Red February, In the Kitchen - Day 28.

Since Covid, we always have some of this on hand, and this particular container lives on the kitchen bench at the entry door of our motorhome. For those who can't read backwards, it's hand sanitiser.

Also tagging this for the 52 Week Challenge - Week 9: Smartphone Photography, and February's monthly theme challenge: Black & White Photography.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Janice (chikadnz)

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact