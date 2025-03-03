Sign up
166 / 365
Rainbow March challenge - Day 3 (red)
Anthurium, photographed at the garden centre this week.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
164
163
525
165
166
526
167
527
Tags
red
,
flower
,
rainbow2025
,
galaxy a15
