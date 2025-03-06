Previous
Rainbow March challenge - Day 6 (green) by chikadnz
169 / 365

Rainbow March challenge - Day 6 (green)

Photographed just outside the motorcamp where we stayed for a few days last month. The different-coloured leaves intrigued me. I'm not sure what it is; it reminded me of fig leaves but could just have been a fancy weed!
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
