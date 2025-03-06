Sign up
Previous
169 / 365
Rainbow March challenge - Day 6 (green)
Photographed just outside the motorcamp where we stayed for a few days last month. The different-coloured leaves intrigued me. I'm not sure what it is; it reminded me of fig leaves but could just have been a fancy weed!
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
