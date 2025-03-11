Previous
Rainbow March challenge - Day 11 (orange) by chikadnz
174 / 365

Rainbow March challenge - Day 11 (orange)

This week I'll be using some colours and patterns from my stash of quilting fabric for the rainbow challenge.

I bought lots of different pieces of material with a particular project in mind, not yet started!

Posting this on the 14th, trying to catch up after having ongoing computer issues this week, hopefully sorted now!
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
