175 / 365
Rainbow March challenge - Day 12 (yellow)
This week I'm using some colours and patterns from my stash of quilting fabric for the rainbow challenge.
Posting this on the 16th, still trying to catch up after having computer issues recently and being busy with other commitments.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Janice (chikadnz)
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
Tags
yellow
fabric
quilting
rainbow2025
galaxy a15
