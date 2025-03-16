Previous
Rainbow March challenge - Day 16 by chikadnz
Rainbow March challenge - Day 16

This week I'm using some colours and patterns from my stash of quilting fabric for the rainbow challenge.

Posting this on the 17th, still in catch-up mode but getting there!
Janice (chikadnz)

