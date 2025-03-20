Sign up
183 / 365
Rainbow March challenge - Day 20
A lovely soft bed jacket / cardigan gifted to Mum when she was in hospital last year after a bad fall.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
1
0
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
891
photos
42
followers
75
following
Tags
green
,
rainbow2025
,
galaxy a15
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
March 20th, 2025
