Previous
185 / 365
Rainbow March challenge - Day 22
Mum's purple bed jacket / shawl. I'm not sure I own anything purple!
"When I am an old woman I shall wear purple..." Jenny Joseph
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
0
0
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
Tags
purple
,
rainbow2025
,
galaxy a15
