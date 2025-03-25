Previous
Rainbow March challenge - Day 25 by chikadnz
188 / 365

Rainbow March challenge - Day 25

Photographed with my phone earlier this month, this is a waste management bin near where we were parked. It was the perfect colour for today!

We are on the home straight now with only the last week of the challenge to go. This week I'm following an urban theme.
Janice (chikadnz)

