Rainbow March challenge - Day 28 by chikadnz
191 / 365

Rainbow March challenge - Day 28

I discovered a wall with multi-coloured graffiti near the motorcamp, late last month.

For the last week of the rainbow challenge, I'm following an urban theme.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
