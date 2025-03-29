Previous
Rainbow March challenge - Day 29 by chikadnz
192 / 365

Rainbow March challenge - Day 29

Self portrait in a purple car.

Another one for the rainbow challenge, photographed on a walk around near the motorcamp late last month.

For the last week of the challenge, I'm following an urban theme.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
52% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love the half selfie and the colour is great!
March 30th, 2025  
Janice (chikadnz) ace
@casablanca Thanks, I didnt notice the selfie until later!
March 30th, 2025  
