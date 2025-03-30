Sign up
193 / 365
Rainbow March challenge - Day 30
A second image from the graffiti wall I discovered near the motorcamp, late last month.
For the last week of the rainbow challenge, I'm following an urban theme.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
904
photos
42
followers
76
following
Tags
graffiti
pink
rainbow2025
galaxy a15
