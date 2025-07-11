Sign up
Front Page News
I raided Mum's pile of newspapers this afternoon for an entry into the current Mundane - Newspaper challenge. These three were on the top of the pile.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50876/extra!-extra!-read-all-about-it!-new-mundane-challenge-has-started!
The 'front page news' was an advertisement for a hearing aid company. I was also intrigued by 'The Cat Came Back' story - 'missing moggy turns up after a year'!
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Tags
icm
,
galaxy-a15
,
mundane-newspaper
