228 / 365
Abstract August #2 - Circular
Another image from yesterday morning in the kitchen.
For the Abstract August challenge and also August Words.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51045/*abstract-august*
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51046/*august-words*
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-02
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
orange
,
abstract
,
galaxy-a15
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
