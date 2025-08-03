Previous
Abstract August #3 - ICM by chikadnz
Abstract August #3 - ICM

Some trees in the Ohauiti Reserve this afternoon, including a sunlit flowering cherry.

For the Abstract August challenge and also August Words.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51045/*abstract-august*
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51046/*august-words*

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-03
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
