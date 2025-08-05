Previous
August Abstract #5 - Colourful by chikadnz
231 / 365

August Abstract #5 - Colourful

Our granddaughter had visited a couple of days ago and enjoyed playing with these coloured pegs. As they hadn't yet been put away, this gave me an idea for today's abstract and word of the month.

I found a dark area and tried some ICM with my phone.

For the Abstract August challenge and also August Words.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51045/*abstract-august*
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51046/*august-words*

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-05
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
beautiful colors
August 6th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
August 6th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great result
August 6th, 2025  
Karen ace
I love this! Fading swirls and bright colours - wonderful.
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact