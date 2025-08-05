Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
231 / 365
August Abstract #5 - Colourful
Our granddaughter had visited a couple of days ago and enjoyed playing with these coloured pegs. As they hadn't yet been put away, this gave me an idea for today's abstract and word of the month.
I found a dark area and tried some ICM with my phone.
For the Abstract August challenge and also August Words.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51045/*abstract-august*
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51046/*august-words*
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-05
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1123
photos
45
followers
78
following
63% complete
View this month »
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Latest from all albums
228
678
229
679
230
680
231
681
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Themes-and-Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
icm
,
chikadnz-tp
,
galaxy-a15
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
beautiful colors
August 6th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
August 6th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great result
August 6th, 2025
Karen
ace
I love this! Fading swirls and bright colours - wonderful.
August 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close