234 / 365
August Abstract #8 - Kaleidoscope
I used some images I'd already taken to have a play with an editing app (LunaPic) for today's word. The original image here was a white magnolia in Yatton Park, photographed on the 5th August. I might post it in my extras folder as a comparison.
For the Abstract August challenge and also August Words.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51045/*abstract-august*
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51046/*august-words*
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-07
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
white
,
flower
,
abstract
,
kaleidoscope
,
panasonic-g9
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
