Previous
August Abstract #8 - Kaleidoscope by chikadnz
234 / 365

August Abstract #8 - Kaleidoscope

I used some images I'd already taken to have a play with an editing app (LunaPic) for today's word. The original image here was a white magnolia in Yatton Park, photographed on the 5th August. I might post it in my extras folder as a comparison.

For the Abstract August challenge and also August Words.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51045/*abstract-august*
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51046/*august-words*

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-07

8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact