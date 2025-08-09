Previous
August Abstract #9 - Blurred by chikadnz
August Abstract #9 - Blurred

While wandering around the garden centre after our camera club GOYA ("Get Out of Your Armchair") meeting this morning, I was also looking for subjects to fit the abstract / blurred theme. I used some ICM to blur this plant against a shed wall.

For the Abstract August challenge and also August Words.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51045/*abstract-august*
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51046/*august-words*

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-09
Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
