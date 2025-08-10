Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
236 / 365
August Abstract #10 - Shapes
I photographed this at a shopping centre in Mt Maunganui yesterday, with today's word in mind. We were birthday shopping for a grandson who will turn three on Wednesday.
For the Abstract August challenge and also August Words.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51045/*abstract-august*
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51046/*august-words*
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-10
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1133
photos
47
followers
79
following
64% complete
View this month »
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Latest from all albums
233
683
234
684
235
685
236
686
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Themes-and-Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
shapes
,
galaxy-a15
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect
August 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close