August Abstract #10 - Shapes by chikadnz
236 / 365

August Abstract #10 - Shapes

I photographed this at a shopping centre in Mt Maunganui yesterday, with today's word in mind. We were birthday shopping for a grandson who will turn three on Wednesday.

For the Abstract August challenge and also August Words.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51045/*abstract-august*
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51046/*august-words*

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-10
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Janice

Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect
August 11th, 2025  
